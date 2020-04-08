Born 93 years ago in Orlando, Fla., Brown Lanier Johnson Sr., made his mark on the world before passing on March 27, 2020, in Fort Pierce, Fla.
His life was exceptional in many ways, beginning with the most important, which was his love for Christ Jesus. He was always generous in giving his time, serving as an elder for more than 50 years for the Church of Christ in Franklin, N.C., Fort Lauderdale and Ft. Pierce, Fla., as well as supporting mission work in India.
His generosity in giving financially was another important part of his life. He gave generously to the church and to Cowee Fire and Rescue as well as to many individuals who were in need.
Brown had a genuine love for his country. He was proud to be a veteran of World War II and the Korean conflict, serving as a radio operator on the light cruiser, The Oklahoma City.
Brown was adventurous, flying his private plane whenever and wherever he could. He enjoyed heavy demolition work, and his interest in rocks and minerals led him to buy the Mason Mountain Rhodolite Mine in Cowee Valley, which he owned from 1966 to 2010. The Rhodolite Garnet, discovered on the property in the 1800s, was a prized possession.
His great love for his family was evident throughout his life. His survivors include his wife of 69 years, Martha Fossler Johnson of Fort Pierce, Fla.; and his sister, Dorothy Epson of Crossville, Tenn. He is also survived by four children and their spouses, Brown and Rhonda Johnson of Fort Pierce, Fla., Sandra and James Gibby of Sylva, N.C., Deborah and Steve Douthitt of St. Lucie, Fla., Thomas and Ginger Johnson of Franklin, N.C.; as well as 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a later date in Florida.
