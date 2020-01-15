Phyllis Parris West, age 76, of Sylva passed away on Wednesday, Jan.8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a native of Jackson County and the daughter of the late Jake Parris, Sr. and Bethel Crawford Parris. Phyllis was a member of Balsam Missionary Baptist Church and was an amazing and beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the outdoors and always supported her children in their athletic endeavors.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 59 years, Troy E. West; three daughters, Brenda Streeter and her husband Neil of Massachusetts, Wanda Lyda and her husband Edward of Pisgah Forest, and Judy Warlick, and her husband Ernie of Waynesville; son, Doug West and his wife June of the White Oak community; a brother, Donald Parris and his wife Jeanette of Sylva; six grandchildren, Drew Queen (Jessica), Brody Queen (Lyndsay), Ed Lyda Jr. (Hannah), Lucas Lyda, Reba West (Cody Felts) and Jenny West; four great-grandchildren, Prudence “Izzy” Queen, Marley Queen, Ziek Queen and Audrey Lyda.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Asheville Chapter, 31 College Place, Suite D103, Asheville, NC 28801.
The care of Mrs. West has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes, and an online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.