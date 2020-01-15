Cynthia Kay “Cindy” Noren, 74, passed away on Friday Jan. 10,aftera very longstruggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Cindy was the daughter of the late Paul and Irene Smith of Warren, Pa. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, John Noren. Also preceding Cindy in death was her brother, Terry Smith.
After working more than 30 years in the medical field, Cindy moved to Tuckasegee. She worked at the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad and Western Carolina University. Cindy had been actively involved with the Presbyterian Church of both Cullowhee and Sylva, as well as United Christian Ministries. Cindy was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Cindy is survived by two children, Christopher Noren and Jennifer Ganey; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition, she is survived by one sister, Paula Coates of Tuckasegee.
A memorial service will be held for Cindy in Pennsylvania at the family’s convenience.
