Ricky Frizzell, age 60, passed away Dec. 29, 2019.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County. He was the son of the late Vance “Joe Bud” Frizzell and Virginia Arrwood Frizzell.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Menzies Frizzell; and their sons, Shane and Dylan Frizzell; as well as his oldest son, Brandon Frizzell with his previous wife, Althena Renee Rich Frizzell. He has one granddaughter, Deziree Frizzell.
Ricky loved the outdoors, camping and fishing whenever possible. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a good friend to many. He was dearly loved and will be missed.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., with Rev. Darick Frady officiating.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., served the family.
