Marie Smith

Marie Dills Smith, 103, of Tuckasegee passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Marie was the daughter of the late Jessie and Ollie Dills and her stepmother, Gracie Dills. She was married to the late Fred Smith. Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Shirley Maxson; brothers, Grady, Jessie, Harold and Claude Dills; and a sister, Juanita Greer.
Mrs. Smith was a teacher and principal for Jackson County School System for more than 30 years in the Glenville area. She was principal at Log Cabin School.
She is survived by a daughter, Peggy Wike of Tuckasegee; two grandsons, Mark Wike of Tuckasegee and Bill Wike of Cary; a son-in-law, Mike Maxson; four great-grandchildren, Colby and Annalise Wike of Tuckasegee, and William and Ashlynne Wike of Cary; three sisters, Dorris Beck of Sylva, Frankie Reynolds of Franklin and Alma Shuford of Barnardsville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Rev. Jack Hinson and Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens.
