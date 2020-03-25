Mary Lou Ashe, 87, of Sylva, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Bruce and Aileen Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Ashe, who passed away in 2007.
She was a member of Webster Baptist Church, and she was also a member of the WMU there. She loved to garden, loved her flowers and working in the yard. Mary had a true love to live and loved her family and the Lord.
Mary is survived by three children, Mike Ashe (Wanda), Tommy Ashe (Susan) and Sheila Ashe; three grandchildren, Becky Ashe Langston, Jathniel Ashe and Joni Ashe; four great-grandchildren Chloe Langston, Tyler Langston, Pearson Ashe and Nelson Ashe; three sisters, Mildred Cole, June Chastain and Faye Powell; two brothers, Ray and James Carpenter; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by one son, Scotty Ashe; two brothers, Bill Carpenter and Harry Carpenter; and one sister, Annie Carpenter.
A graveside service for the family was held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.