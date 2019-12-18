Mrs. Patricia “Patty” Middleton, age 77, of Cullowhee passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She was the wife of Melvin Middleton and the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Buzzard.
Patty was a retired store keeper and attended East LaPorte Church. She dearly loved her family.
Mrs. Middleton is survived by her husband of 38 years, Melvin Middleton; five children; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held tonight (Thursday Dec. 19) at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Rev. David Zachary officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
Appalachian Funeral Services is serving the family.
