Robert Ledford

Robert “Poppa Rob” Ledford, 59, of Sylva went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
He was the son of the late Donald and Mamie Ledford and had been a resident of Jackson and Haywood counties most of his life. He worked at Jackson Paper for more than 35 years and had just recently earned his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying his plane. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, but his life was dedicated to his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, his family and his extended family at Jackson Paper. He was a loving father, grandfather, fiance, brother and uncle. His extended family knew him as “The Professional.”
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mark Stedman.
He is survived by his daughters, Cassie (George Neslen) of Sylva, Kellie of Waynesville; granddaughters, Aspen and Dree; fiance, Sherie Gentes of Sylva; stepdaughters, Coral, Shelby and Chelsea; sisters, Cindy Justice of Sylva, Donna Jones of Sylva, Julie Ricca of Florida; niece, Becky Justice of Sylva; nephew, Isaac Jones of Sylva.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services.
The family will be receiving friends from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Ledford Family Cemetery.
