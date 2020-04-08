Rev. Guy Bradley, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, in Blairsville, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Selma; his parents; four brothers (Albert Jackson, Melvin Lewis, Grady Hampton and Robert Deral); and one sister (Janette Bradley Hall).
Surviving family members are two sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Nancy Bradley; Harrison and Candy Bradley; and one daughter and son-in-law, Kathie and Dr. Lewis McAfee; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service was held April 1, 2020, in the chapel of Cochran Funeral Home with Guy’s son, Rev. Harrison Bradley, officiating, along with grandson, James Bradley, and Pastor Justin Jarrett assisting.
Cochran Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of arrangements.
Online www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.
