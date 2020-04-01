Barbara Bryson, 84, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after a long period of declining health.
Born and raised in Cashiers, N.C., she was the third child of the late Daisy and J.B. Watson. She was preceded in death by sisters, Ann Wyatt and Patricia Corbin; brothers, Kenneth and Harold Watson; and former husband, Earl Bryson.
Barbara is survived by three children, Ronnie Bryson, Teresa Moss and Mike Bryson (Brenda); and three grandchildren, Randi Long (Brad), Nikki Sezer (Ugur), and Megan Bryson.
After marrying at the age of 16, Barbara moved to Denver, Colo., before settling in Augusta, Ga., where she lived for 45 years before returning to her beloved home of Cashiers. Barbara’s employment history was varied. She worked at Woolworth’s, JC Penney, Macy’s and Montgomery Ward. She was a real estate agent for Century 21. She worked for a construction company maintaining heavy equipment, and at Savannah River Plant facilitating security clearances.
She worked locally for Freeman Gas and the Bird Barn, but Barbara’s primary role in life was that of caregiver. Beginning at an early age, she helped care for her younger brother and sister. She raised and cared for her children and grandchildren, and later took care of her parents and sisters when they became ill. She was always quick to lend a hand to a friend who needed help.
Barbara was an excellent cook and an avid gardener. From her vegetable garden, she would donate much of what she grew to friends and the local food bank. Her interests included sewing, making clothes for herself and for her daughter’s dolls, square dancing, reading and crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed having lunch with her friends at the Cashiers Senior Center.
The family wishes to thank Barbara’s many friends in the community who always inquired as to how she was doing, the Meals on Wheels volunteers who delivered her lunches rain or shine, and the medical team at Care Partners of Brevard who helped to make Barbara’s last days more comfortable.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., is serving the family.
