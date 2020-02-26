Marie Treadway, age 90, of Sylva went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Skyland Care Center of Sylva.
She was the daughter of the late Harley and Flora Powell.
She loved gardening and working in her flowers and loved working in the hospital auxiliary at Harris Regional Hospital. Marie dearly loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Roy, Worley, Lyman and Harvey Powell.
Marie is survived by three sons, Tony, Dale and Randy Woodard; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva with Rev. Tim Pressley officiating.
Burial followed in Fairview Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Marie’s family wishes to express their love and appreciation to the devoted staff of Skyland Care Center for the wonderful care given to her.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., served the family.
