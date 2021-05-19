J.D. Pruitt, 86, of Sylva went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
J.D. was born in Calcasieu Parish, La., on May 3, 1934, to the late Adam Pruitt and Margie Etta Marcantel Pruitt.
He enjoyed growing a garden, cooking his famous gumbo, and pickin’ and grinnin’. But he treasured most of all sitting on the front porch of his house with his wife, Martha. The couple married on December 20, 1953, in Dillon, S.C. J.D. was a member of the Whittier Church of God where he also enjoyed playing his guitar.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Martha Boney Pruitt, one daughter, Margie (Michael) Harris of Sylva; and one son, J.D. Pruitt Jr. of Sylva; six grandchildren, Josh (Jessica) Torrans of Holly Springs, Jeremy (Danielle) Harris of Sylva, Jesse Daniel Pruitt of Sylva, Lauren Shay Lossiah of Sylva, Chadwick (Kayla) Harris of Hubert and Emily (Loski) Standingdeer of Sylva; 11 great-grandchildren and one expected great-grandson; two sisters, Bertha Mitchel of Jackson, La, Alma Ellender of Sulphur, La.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Sue Torrans; and six of his eight siblings, Lawrence Pruitt, Marse Pruitt, L.C. Pruitt, Adam “Pap” Pruitt Jr., Alberta Kervin and A.J. Pruitt.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at noon at the Whittier Church of God in Whittier, N.C. Rev. Shane Silvers and Rev. Ned Pressley officiated.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. until noon at the church.
Burial followed at Devotional Gardens Warsaw Cemetery, 1260 N.C. 24 and N.C. 50, Warsaw, NC 28398, on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. J.D. Pruitt Jr., Michael Harris, Josh Torrans, Jeremy Harris, Jesse Pruitt, and Chadwick Harris all served as pallbearers.
