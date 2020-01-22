Shawn Milligan

Shawn Matthew Milligan, 51, of Sylva passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
A native of Harrisburg, Pa., Shawn had resided in Jackson County for more than 28 years and was the son of the late John and Georganne Milligan.
Shawn was a very adventurous man, who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid rock climber, weight lifter, skydiver, photographer and he loved his coffee, but what he was very passionate about was his cycling, and was known throughout the county as the bald headed cyclist. He also enjoyed model airplanes and tanks, playing his guitars, kayaking and hiking.
He is survived by his children, Dustin (Emily) Milligan of Cashiers, Autumn (Mark) Mintz of Sylva, Jasmine (Richard) McConnell of Sylva, Krystal Miller of Sylva, Claire Milligan of Cullowhee, Salem Milligan of Cullowhee, Ashley Webb of Cullowhee; 11 grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, Heidi, Haylie, Mia, Justus, Willard, Ella, Ava, Abbie and Matthew; two sisters, Erica (Charles) Quinn of Maryland and Kimberly (Rocky) Custer of South Carolina.
A celebration of Shawn’s life will be held at Waterrock Knob in the spring of 2020. Please contact Shawn’s daughter Autumn for details at 828-508-7757.
