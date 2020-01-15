Jessie Rathbone, 79, of Sylva, N.C., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Newt and Margaret Biddix.
Jessie was a seamstress at Sylco for many years, but her greatest passions in life were fishing, crocheting and going to the dirt track races in Cherokee. She was also always ready to go for a ride.
She is survived by two sons, Ricky Rathbone (Elaina) and Mickey (Teresa) Rathbone; three grandchildren, Vanessa Burdette, Tyla Henson and Marlaina Schlund; three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Burdette, Xavier Henson and Koty Ferguson; two brothers, John and Jim Biddix; six sisters, Bonnie Arneach, Julie Biddix, Helen Parker, Rose Rhinehart, Ann Reid and Ruby Melton.
Preceding her in death was one daughter, Vicky Henson; and one brother, Sam Biddix.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Appalachian Funeral Services is assisting the family.
