Benjamin Avery “Ben” Dillard, 95, of the Dillardtown community in Sylva passed away April 1, 2020, at Mountain View Manor in Bryson City.
Mr. Dillard was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and the son of the late Ralph and Eva Beasley Dillard. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Edith Woodard; and two brothers, Ellis and Jerry Dillard.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Ollie Mae Green Dillard; one daughter, Kathy and husband Roger Ammons; one son, Danny Dillard, both of Sylva; three grandsons, one great-grandson and two great-granddaughters; three brothers, Jack Dillard of Franklin, Gary and Rick Dillard of Sylva; four sisters, Patsy Stephens, Cereeta Buchanan, Elaine Morgan and Sandy Deitz of Canton, N.C., also survive.
Mr. Dillard retired from Western Carolina University. He loved fishing, gardening and reading. He was a veteran of World War II and received the Purple Heart in the Battle of the Bulge.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at both Skyland Care Center and Mountain View Manor for their outstanding care.
Private graveside services will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens, and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
