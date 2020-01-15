Hank Dowling, a man of faith and family, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 7, 2020.
He was loved by all that knew him and will be dearly missed. He worked as a logistics technician at Genesys in Asheville. Hank enjoyed riding mountain bikes along with many other activities. He was a golfer, a hunter, a fisherman, a Harley rider and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was one of the founding fathers of the Mason Jar hunting club in Cullowhee and was a member of Fall Cliff Baptist Church.
His life was surrounded by family and friends, whom he loved very much. He loved spending time with his wife Teresa, son Kyle, stepsons Jason and Dustin, and his six grandchildren.
He was born in Asheville, N.C., and was the son of Henry Grady Dowling Jr. of Webster, N.C., and Dottie Carmen Dowling of Sylva, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Chelsey LeeAnn Dowling; maternal grandparents, Wade and Helen Carmen; paternal grandparents, Henry Grady Sr. and Anna Laura Dowling; as well as his dear friend, Michael “Perry” Montgomery.
In addition to his parents, Hank is survived by his wife, Teresa Stephens Dowling; his son Kyle Henry Dowling (Mandie); stepsons Jason Ramsey (Jamie) and Dustin Ramsey; six grandchildren, Brody and Tucker Dowling as well as Victoria, Lauren, Jason Junior, and Alexandra Ramsey; sister, Anne Nixon (Keith); brother, Patrick Dowling (Paige); and nieces and nephews, Jesse and Danny Stephens, Hannah Nixon, David Nixon and Rebecca Nixon; cousins, Wilson and Grady Kittrell; and aunt, Dorothy Cooper.
A celebration of life service for Hank was held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Southwestern Community College auditorium in Sylva, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, a college fund for his grandchildren has been set up at State Employees Credit Union with branches in Sylva and Brevard.
Appalachian Funeral Services in Sylva, N.C., managed his arrangements.
