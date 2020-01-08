Vickie Hoxit

Vickie Renee Hoxit, 58, of Sylva went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Vickie loved her grandkids, traveling, nursing and taking care of all those around her. She enjoyed spending time with her parents. Her family, especially her kids and grandkids, were her pride and joy. She always greeted others with a smile and kind words. She was passionate about her profession working locally and being a travel nurse for many years.
She is survived by her parents, Harold and Barbara Hoxit of Sylva; her son, Matthew Clark of Sylva; her daughter Jill (Patrick) Breedlove of Bryson City; her grandkids, Kylei and Kyrslei Clark of Sylva, MaKaela and Hudson Breedlove of Bryson City.
A memorial service was held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services.
The family received friends from 5 until 6:30 prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the MS Foundation, mymsaa.org/donate; or the Broyhill Baptist Children’s Home of NC, 111 Sneed Drive, Clyde, NC 28721, in her memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.