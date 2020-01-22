Danny Gentry, age 70, of Waynesville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late Paul and Viola Gentry.
Danny loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a member of Balsam Baptist Church of Balsam, N.C. He was retired as a self-employed distributor in the dairy industry. He dearly loved his family along with his two dogs, Precious and Missy. He also loved to hunt, but fishing was his true love. Danny was a practical joker who enjoyed making others laugh.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Ronnie Gentry.
Danny is survived by four sons, Brian (Amanda) Gentry, Nathan (Reagan) Gentry, Michael (Courtney) Gentry and Ethan Gentry; six grandchildren, Taylor Varner, Mattie Gentry (Dylan Hall), Blake Gentry, Canaan Gentry, Payton Gentry and Gracie Gentry; and two great grandchildren, Zaylon Michael Varner and Robert Tyler Lee Wilson. One brother, Carroll (Nancy) Gentry; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive; as well as Barbara Nicholson, loving mother and grandmother to their children who was a loving caregiver to Danny in the last years of his life.
A funeral service was held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan, 20, 2020, at Balsam Baptist Church in Balsam, N.C., with Rev. Greg Cullen officiating.
The family received friends two hours prior to the service from 4 until 6 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Danny’s memory to Balsam Baptist Church General Fund, P.O. Box 280, Balsam, N.C. 28707.
Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., served the family.
