Scott Dallavo, prominent radio host and marketing executive, died at the end of June at home. He was 56.
In high school, when classmates recognized Scott by creating the category “Most Likely to be a Radio DJ,” his future appeared to be stamped. Over the next 35 years, he went on to host radio programs at KLA (1990 Broadcaster of the Year), KDAY 100.3/92.3 The Beat, Indie 103.1, and KCRW. From his top-rated, reggae centric “Get Up Stand Up” show, to original punk and indie “Retrograde,” Scott, seemingly without effort, mastered the blending of multiple genres into deep dive adventures in rhythm. His most recent “A One World Celebration” on KCRW featured global grooves from all decades and all corners of the Earth. Scott’s knowledge of music from across the world was comprehensive and astounding.
He graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, earning a B.A. in Communications Studies.
Combining his natural talents, education, and on-air experience, Scott started a career as marketing director at 100.3/92.3 The Beat – the most listened-to station in the Los Angeles market. Scott then moved to Indie 103.1, becoming marketing director for the radio station named by Rolling Stone Magazine as the “Best Radio Station in America.”
Scott and his family owned Go Boy Records, the celebrated record store on Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach, Calif. Specializing in surf, punk, and indie, the South Bay institution was a survivor from the analog era, and represented a culture that Scott helped preserve up to the advent of digital music streaming.
Scott made a career-changing move to the Los Angeles Times, serving as Director of Events. He led a team producing over 80 events each year, including legendary projects such as the LA Times Festival of Books and the LA Times The Taste. He received multiple BIZBASH awards, including an individual award for Top 1,000 People in Events. “You are one of the heroes of the LA Times,” said the Los Angeles Times Editorial Page editor at the time.
Scott’s most recent, and favorite, professional position was Senior Marketing Director at Public Radio Station KCRW. According to a colleague, “Scott helped to make KCRW more KCRW”.
Performing as a live disc jockey throughout Southern California, Scott opened concerts for many major musical acts, including the Pretenders, Madness, Lily Allen, Adam Ant, Blondie, Echo & the Bunnymen, Paul Weller, Billy Idol, and just about every reggae act on planet Earth.
Scott Dallavo was born in Michigan to Bill and Virginia Dallavo. The family later moved to California when his father accepted a job there.
Throughout his childhood, Scott was active in youth sports, including AYSO and Little League. He graduated from Nevada Union High School, lettering in both soccer and basketball. Always an avid fan of many sports, Scott was nicknamed “Stats” by his stepbrother, due to his passion for sports and his wide-ranging knowledge of sports statistics. At an early age, he fell in love with the Dodgers and the Rams – an affair that never ended.
Scott lived a full, rich life. He was a dedicated husband and father, a devoted son and brother, a Little League and AYSO Coach, and a hard-core Dodgers/Bruins/Rams fan.
A friend commented, “When I think of Scott, I think of his humility, his wisdom, and his love for his family and Jesus. Not sure if you get clothes in heaven, but if so, Scott is wearing blue.”
Scott loved and was deeply influenced by his extended family. He credited his maternal grandparents, Harold and Patsy McGuire, for helping to make him the man he was through their example.
In whatever Scott did, he sought to contribute to others and to be of service – whether it was through sharing his vast wealth of musical knowledge as a DJ, going above and beyond for the companies he worked for, uplifting his co-workers, an unerring devotion to his family and friends, or the ways that he inspired others’ faith through his work within his church. He truly loved people, and he showed it in so many wonderful ways. Scott was a warm, genuine, and exceptionally good human being.
Scott is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Luke; daughter, Lucy; mother, Jennie Burridge and stepfather Herb Burridge; sister, Laura Drew and brother-in-law Josh Drew; and stepbrothers Mike Burridge and Chris Burridge.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Dallavo.
