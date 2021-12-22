Cornelius Massingale, 74, of Cullowhee passed away Friday morning, Dec. 17, 2021.
A native and a lifelong resident of Jackson County, he was the son of the late Whitney and Mary Broom Massingale.
Along with his wife he was a founding member of Promised Land Baptist Church.
A true outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, camp and just enjoyed being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda Lovedahl Massingale; his children, Rev. Tim (Sandy) Massingale of Cullowhee, Connie Franks of Sylva, Kathy (Robert) Wyder of Duncan, S.C., Kim (Mark) Wheatley of Cullowhee and Matthew (Tina) Massingale of Cullowhee; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Mathis Cemetery, Tuckasegee, N.C. His son, Rev. Tim Massingale, officiated.
