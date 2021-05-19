Lana Collier

Lana Ann Collier, 65, passed away on May 15, 2021.
She was born to Albert F. Turner Sr. and Dorothy R. Parrish in Takoma Park, Md., on Feb. 20, 1956.
She will be greatly missed and leaves behind three children, Michael and his wife Amber, Matthew, and Melissa and her husband John. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Madelyn, Aria, Oliver, Xzavier, Annabell, and Sophia. She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy; four brothers, Walter Fuller, Barry Fuller, Robert Turner and his wife Rena, and Albert F. Turner Jr.; three sisters, Margie Fore and her husband David, Deborah Marraffa and her husband Thomas, and Mary Jane Turner; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert F. Turner, Sr.
She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and devoted the last few years of her life to taking care of her mother.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
