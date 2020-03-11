Mrs. Lola Mae Stiwinter Stewart, 82, passed away March 6, 2020, in Highlands, N.C.
Mrs. Stewart was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Jackson County to the late L.C. Stiwinter and Ruby Fox Stiwinter. She was married to the late Odell Stewart who preceded her in death in 2016.
A funeral service was held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Cashiers Church of God with the Rev. David Hall and Rev. Ricky Potts officiating.
Burial followed in the Evitt Cemetery.
The family received friends from 12:30‑2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.
Bryant‑Grant Funeral Home and Crematory served the Stewart family.
