James Turpin

James Theodore Turpin, 66, of Franklin, formerly of Sylva, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He was born on Wednesday, May 20, 1953, the son of Edgar and Nancy Turpin. He was married to his wife of 11 and a half years, Linda Long Turpin.
He retired as Jackson County Ranger with the N.C. Forest Service after 33½ years of Service. He loved his time with the Forest Service, especially fighting wildland fires, and touched many lives throughout his time there. He also grew Christmas trees and was a beekeeper. He loved his family deeply. He loved nature and the conservation of wildlife and most of all he had a deep passion for hunting and fishing. He was also past president of the Savannah Bear Hunting Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Nancy Turpin; two children, Bridget Lanae Queen (Mitch Jenkins) and James Chantry Turpin; four grandchildren, Wyatt Lewis Queen, Kiana Grace Queen, Justin “J.J.” Lance Reed Jr. and Rylee Elizabeth Turpin; three sisters, Francie Hoell (Joey), Mildred Turpin and Janie Medford (Ron); one brother Daniel “Boone” Turpin (Christy). Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Appalachian Funeral Services with Rev. Tom Lavin and Rev. Eddie Stillwell officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Rick Buchanan, Lloyd Green, Arthur Dillard, Barry Allen, Corbbitt Hall and Doug West. Honorary pallbearers will be Floyd Green, Chuck Keever, Joey Anthony, Alan Hill, Junior Ward, Bob Burns, Michael Forbis, Dempsey Buchanan, Gerald Green, N.C. Forest Service men and women and members of the Savannah Bear Hunting Club.
The family would like to send out a special thank you to hospice nurses and to all the doctors and nurses that helped along the way.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriners Hospitals for Children. 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.
