Christine Stacey, age 82, of Cullowhee, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
She was the wife of Joe Stacey and the daughter of the late Haze and Wilma Asher.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Paul Davis; two daughters, Carla Rose and Lara Capparuccia; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Sharon Hiller and Becky Pollock.
Christine was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Davis and Billy Haze Davis; and one stepson; Kenneth Stacey.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services.
Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., is serving the family and friends.
