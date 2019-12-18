Mr. Danny Ray Wilson, also known as “Pops” and “Doc,” 72, of Sylva passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Danny was the son of the late Jack and Gladys Thompson Wilson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia or “Pat” Wilson.
Danny was born on Oct. 25, 1947. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Danny worked at Buster Brown Apparel for 29 years. He then retired from the NCDOT sign shop in 2013.
His life’s passion was his family and supporting them in everything. His granddaughter, Morgan, was the light of his life. Danny was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves.
Danny is survived by his wife, Phyllis; a daughter, Misti Satterfield; son-in-law, Rusty Satterfield, who he always considered a son; a granddaughter, Morgan; and one brother, Jackie Wilson of Brevard. Several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Rev. Avery Brown officiating.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening, Dec. 17, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers were family members and special friends. Burial was in the Stillwell Cemetery.
