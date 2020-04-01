Deborah “Debbie” Faircloth, age 72, of Sylva, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She was the wife of Ray Faircloth and the daughter of the late David and Bernett Franks.
A member of New Hope Baptist Church, she loved to fish and to travel seeing new places. Debbie dearly loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; Bruce E. Franks.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Ray Faircloth; one son, Brian (Gerrie) Cabe; one daughter, Amy (Bill) Sims; and three grandchildren, Sam, Annie and Haley.
A graveside service will be held today (Thursday, April 2, 2020) at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Ernie Jamison and Rev. Earl Holden will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Debbie’s memory to Memory Care of Asheville, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803; or memorycare.org.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., is serving the family.
