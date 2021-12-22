Hazel Henderson

Hazel Jane Coggins Henderson, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 in Sylva.
Born Sept. 9, 1928, in Jackson County, she was the daughter of Eulas and Iva Bryson Coggins, both deceased. She was married to the late Aubrey Henderson.
Deceased siblings include brothers, Eugene and Furman Coggins, Bedford Bryson; and sisters, Jessie and Barbara Hooper.
Hazel graduated from Glenville High School. Afterward, she and Aubrey were Christmas tree farmers and owned Snowbird Tree Farms. Their beautiful Christmas trees were shipped throughout the Southeast region. They supported their community and many charities.
Hazel was very dedicated to the health and welfare of all animals, including dogs, cats, horses and wild animals, just to name a few. She often took in strays and nursed them back to health.
Hazel and Aubrey loved to travel and took many trips out West where they became acquainted with several Native American children’s homes, which they supported throughout their lives. Aubrey and Hazel helped many folks when they were in need.
She is survived by one sister, Jeanette Childers of Clover, S.C.; and one brother, Norman Coggins of Fayetteville, N.C.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers who took excellent care of Hazel. Their love and support is greatly appreciated.
Services were held at Appalachian Funeral Services on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation began at 11 a.m., with the service beginning at noon. The service was officiated by Rev. Jim Ed Powell.
Burial followed at Pine Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers included Mike Coggins, Allan Coggins, Buck Stewart, Bruce Bryson, Doug Childers and Ricky Henderson. Honorary Pallbearers were Larry Coggins and Kenny Childers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ARF, P.O. Box 298 Sylva, N.C. 28779; or to Catman2 Shelter, 637 Bo Cove Road, Cullowhee, NC 28723; or the Pine Creek Cemetery Fund, 4338 Pine Creek Road, Cullowhee, N.C. 28723. If you choose to send flowers, please contact Ray’s Florist at 586-5830.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.