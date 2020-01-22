Thomas Clifton “Tom” Green, of Mint Hill, N.C., passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
He was a son of the late Beulah and Austin Green of Sylva, N.C.
Tom was a career military veteran. In 1952 and at the age of 17, he joined the Army. Tom served tours in Korea and Vietnam, as well as Germany and numerous locations throughout the U.S. He received many medals and commendations during his military career, to include the Bronze Star. Tom retired from the military as a master sergeant in 1972.
After retirement, he was employed by Mecklenburg County Veterans Service Office. He served in that capacity until 1994.
Tom was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and will be remembered as a good husband and father and was devoted to his family and country.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, Tommy and his family; Sharon’s son, Bryan Claud and wife, Susan; Sharon’s daughter, Jennifer Webb; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Lois (Green) Hart and her family of San Antonio, Texas, and Elizabeth (Green) Queen and her family of Sylva; two brothers, Charles and his family of Virginia, and Richard and his family of Charlotte; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 10 until 11 a.m. today (Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020) at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
A committal service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite veteran organization.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
