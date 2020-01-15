Bill Dyer, 69, of Sylva went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, after an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by Albert Dyer (father), Jerry Dyer (infant son) and Robert “Junebug” Franks (nephew).
He is survived by his mother, Dorthy Dyer; brother, Bob Dyer; and two sisters, Susie Franks and Cathy Dyer. He is also survived by his wife, Rita Dyer; three daughters, Diann Barker, Crystal Dyer and Melissa Dyer; six grandchildren, Felica Trantham, Starla Shular, Desiree Dyer, Angel Dyer, Colby Shular and Austin Bryson; and two great-grandchildren, C.J. Cabe and Virginia Shell.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Almond Baptist Church, 351 Watia Road, Bryson City, NC 28713.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations for unpaid doctor bills. Anyone who wants information on donations please contact Diann at 828-508-3074 or Felica at 828-506-8260.
