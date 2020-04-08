Carolyn Bishop

Carolyn K. Bishop, 71, of Cullowhee passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
A native of Haywood County, she was the daughter of the late Tommie and Hazel Kirkpatrick. Carolyn was a member of Riverside Chapel, and she loved spending time at her gift shop and being at the flea market.
She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and not just to her own children but to all children and was a friend to everyone she met. She was an example of purity, innocence, selflessness and strength. She loved life but loved her family even more and there wasn’t anyone she knew that she didn’t consider family. She will be forever remembered and always missed. Until we meet again.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Clinton; and a sister, Kathy Jaynes.
She is survived by her husband of more than 21 years, Grover Bishop; daughter, Terri Owens of Albemarle, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jonah Knowles, Lilly, Brantley and Matthew Clinton; sister, Charlotte Rhymer of Haywood County.
A private graveside service will be held.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
