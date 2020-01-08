Mr. George Ellis Pope, 70, of Cullowhee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly at his home Dec. 28, 2019.
He was born in Huntington, W.Va., April 13, 1949, to the late Lonie and Marguerite Spencer Pope. Mr. Pope bravely served in the U.S. Army, serving two tours in Vietnam. He worked as a licensed electrician from 1972 until his death.
Mr. Pope had an interesting life and enjoyed it to the fullest. He learned to skydive and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Trinna Guy Pope and their granddaughter, Ivyona Pope of the home; a daughter, Melissa Lynch and significant other, Michael Manchester; a son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Hope Pope; grandchildren; Kelsi Ballou, Victoria Pope, Cole Ellis Pope, Celistrial Lynch, William Lynch, Aubrey Wisser and Isaiah Wisser; great-grandchildren; Joshua and Noah; sisters, Bobby Ogawa, Jeanette Campbell, Jeannie Nolan and Lorrie Nolan; brothers and sisters-in-law; Derwood and Lois Pope, Gary and Letha Pope, Mike and Laurie Pope and Patrick Pope.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pope was preceded in death by sisters, Joann Haskins and Kim Holler, and brothers, Laney and Jeffrey Pope.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed at Ladonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy.
Online condolences may be made at: www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., served the family locally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.