Wilfredo Hernandez

Wilfredo Homer Hernandez, 72, of Sylva passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Born in Puerto Rico to the late Faustino and Aurelia Hernandez, he had lived in Jackson County most of his life. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He loved his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife. Victoria Hernandez; a son, Papo Hernandez; and a grandson, Hunter Hernandez.
Wilfredo is survived by his children, Tino (Heather) Hernandez of Sylva, Ines (Chris) Brogan of Whittier, Wilfredo Lee (Tina) of New Jersey, Zenny Hernandez of Florida. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Carly Hernandez, Gabby Hernandez, Tori Brogan, Conner Pratts, Daniel Pierce and Bryan Abrams; and many other grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family; three sisters, Aurea Justiniano and Maria Mayo of Whittier and Elba Hernandez of Sylva.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with Father James Cahill officiating.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening, March 10, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial was in Fairview Memorial Gardens.
