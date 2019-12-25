Jeffrey Marcus, 55, passed away on Dec.16, 2019, at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddy and Judy Marcus; and a nephew; Aaron Wells.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Caleb Nicholson and Tony Greco; his girlfriend, Shelby Stephens; a brother, Tony Marcus and wife Becky; a sister, Rebba Brandt and husband Jody; grandchildren, Alexis Burell, Dakota Nicholson, Lexis Nicholson and Augustus Nicholson; and was loved by his nieces, Kasey Morgan and Dee Wells.
A celebration of life was held at Smoky Mountain Chapel on Dec. 19, 2019.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family, and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
