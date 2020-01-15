Lois Webb Bunn, 88, of Sylva, N.C., passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1931, in Morehead City, N.C. She was the daughter of the late David Battle Webb and Lois Davis Webb. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Bunn, whom she married on Aug. 7, 1951.
Lois attended Charles S. Wallace High School, Meredith College and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. She worked as a music teacher for the public school systems.
She is survived by three children, David Thomas (Joanie), John Stephen (Donna) and George Raymond (Sandra) Bunn; grandchildren, Sheila Bunn Gibson and Stephanie Marie Bunn Bryant of Morehead City; great-grandchildren, Jessica Gibson and Emily Bryant.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with Rev. Sheila Bunn Gibson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to United Christian Ministries, 191 Skyland Drive, Sylva, NC 28779.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.