Lois Monteith, age 84, of Sylva, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late David Monteith and the daughter of the late Ennis and Lula Buchanan.
A member of Lovedale Baptist Church of Sylva, Lois was very active in her church and dearly loved her church family. She loved baking cakes and sharing them with others and visiting her shut-in friends. She also loved to embroider and watching her Christian TV programming.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; five sisters; and one son-in-law, James Hooper.
Lois is survived by two daughters; Debbie Hooper and Dianne (Marty) Cauley; one granddaughter, Jamie (Casey) Hilton; and two grandsons, Jeremy (Lindsi) Cauley and Jonathan (Cleis) Cauley. She is further survived by one great-grandson, Brandon Hilton, who was the love of her life, and another great-grandchild coming in May. One sister, Katie Wood, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lovedale Baptist Church of Sylva, N.C., with Rev. Mike Farmer and Rev. J.D. Grant officiating.
Burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery.
The family received friends two hours prior to the service at the church from noon until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Jackson County Department on Aging Adult Day Program, 100 County Services Park, Sylva, NC 28779; or to Skyland Care Center Activities Fund, 193 Asheville Hwy., Sylva, NC 28779.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., served the family.
