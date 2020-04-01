Lynnette Anfinson

Lynnette A. Anfinson, 71, of Whittier, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, following a short stay at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
She was born in Fairfield, Iowa on Aug. 24, 1948, the daughter of Herbert A. and Alberta W. Lambeth. Lynnette spent her childhood in Iowa and was a graduate of Ottumwa High School where she met her future husband, Stephen, while playing oboe and English horn in the high school band with him.
They both attended the University of Iowa. Lynnette finished her course work in occupational therapy, while Stephen completed his undergraduate studies in 1970. They then moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., for Stephen to attend graduate school. Lynnette completed her clinical work to earn her B.S. (U of Iowa 1971) and began working as an occupational therapist for a year before a move to Vincennes, Ind., where Stephen began his career in the mental health field. Both of her children – Larissa Miller and Erik Anfinson – were born in Indiana. Stephen’s career led to several moves including a return to Iowa, before stays in Wisconsin, New Mexico, and more than 20 years in Texas.
Following Stephen’s retirement, they moved to Whittier in 2014 to be near their three grandsons. Lynnette continued her work as an occupational therapist, primarily working with children, until 2010. Lynnette was an avid quilter and reader. She and Stephen sang together in church choirs and sometimes community choral groups over the years. They regularly attended Cullowhee United Methodist Church with their family since the move to North Carolina.
Lynnette is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Stephen Anfinson; daughter, Larissa Miller and son-in-law Tobias Miller, and her three grandsons Cody, Wyatt, and Dillon of Sylva. Son, Erik Anfinson, lives in Panama City Beach, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, www.mda.org; or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
