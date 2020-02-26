Dorothy Smith Reid, age 89, of Maggie Valley passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her residence.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church in the Mountains with the Rev. Joslyn Ogden Schaefer officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
The care of Mrs. Reid has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes, and an online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
