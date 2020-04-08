Kenneth Crowe

Kenneth Dewey Crowe, age 89, of Sylva passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Autumn Care.
A native of South Carolina, he was a son of the late Dewey and Gertrude McCall Crowe. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty Moses Crowe, who died in 2001; two sisters, Ruth Gibson and Ressie Belle Wells; and a brother, Wade Crowe.
Kenneth proudly served his country as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Kenneth was a member of Balsam Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Dayco with 29 years of service. He enjoyed trout fishing, antique trading and going to church. Above all, he enjoyed his life of 48 years with his wife, Kitty.
Kenneth is survived by three sons, Kenny (Cheryl), Robert (Pam) and David Crowe; two sisters, Diane Taylor and Ione Extine; two brothers, Kine and Grant Crowe; one grandson, Nathan Crowe; and two great-grandsons, Hudson and Rhett Crowe.
Private graveside services were held at Balsam Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Greg Cullen and Rev. Dale Wheeler officiating.
The care of Mr. Crowe has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes, and an online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.