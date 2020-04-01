James Shook

James Douglas Shook, 74, of Whittier went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday March 24, 2020.
James was the son of the late William Chastain and Virgie Brooks Shook and was a member of Whittier United Methodist Church. He retired from Jackson Paper and enjoyed fishing but loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Delano and Don Shook.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Battle Shook; his son, Critton Douglas (Kimberly) Shook of Whittier; grandson, Caleb Shook; five sisters, Mercedith Bacon of Bryson City, Mildred “Midge” (Perry) Davis of Wilmington, N.C., Margie Fausel of Griffin, Ga., Dyanne Pedersen of Danielsville, Ga., Linda Harmon of Danielsville, Ga. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private graveside services will be held, and a memorial service will be held later in the year.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.