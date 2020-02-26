Charles Edwin Jackson, 86, of Sylva, N.C., passed Feb. 15, 2020.
He was the son of the late Hayes and Catherine Lusk Jackson. He was married to his wife, Pamela Buchanan Jackson.
He is survived by four children, Terri Tarrer, Don Jackson (Elaine), Lisa Williams and Helen Westmoreland (Lee); several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and his four siblings, Wayne Jackson, Edith Webb, Estelle Webb and Juanita Stewart.
He was preceded in death by one son, David Jackson; and one sister, Doris Hart.
Funeral services were Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Burrell and Lee Westmoreland officiating.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial followed at New Savannah Cemetery.
Appalachian Funeral Services handled arrangements.
