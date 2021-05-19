James Claude “Junior” Queen Jr., 82, of Brevard passed away May 14, 2021, at Pisgah Manor after a period of declining health.
Junior was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Jackson County, N.C., to the late Claude H. Queen and Mary Jane Prince Queen. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Queen Young; and by one brother, Henry Queen.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phoebe H. Queen; son, Mark A. Queen of Brevard, N.C.; three sisters, Dorothy (Ralph Maxie) Conner, Kathy (John) Hayes, Jeanette Queen; two brothers, Albert (Marylee) Queen, Delbert (Joanie) Queen.
Junior was a talented banjo player who loved music, especially bluegrass. He loved his family and friends, who will miss him dearly.
A family graveside service will be held Saturday, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
