Vernon Anders

Vernon Davis Anders, 96, of Tuckasegee, N.C., passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
He was the son of the late Charlie and Rose Mathis Anders. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Anders.
Vernon retired from construction work, and for 28 years he worked as a logger at the Jocassee Dam. He loved to hunt and fish, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and telling old time stories.
He is survived by three children, Wayne (Judy) Anders, Jerry (Barbara) Anders and Randy (JoAnn) Anders; five grandchildren, Tim Anders, Chad Anders, Justin Anders, Autumn Neesam and Brandi Anders; eight great grandchildren. Two sisters, Shirley Myers and Sue Cypher; two brothers, R.V. Anders and Dwight Anders; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by one son, Dean Anders; six siblings Ruth Barger, Hayes Anders, Arnold Anders, J.L. Anders, Cline Anders and Ab Anders.
Graveside services were held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tuckasegee Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Farmer officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.