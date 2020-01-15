Barbara Cook Corbin, 90, of Sylva passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Zebulan Lee Cook and Mamie Telithah Davis Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband. John F. Corbin Jr.; her son, Robert Joseph Corbin; two sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by her son, James Edward and his wife, Renee Perry Corbin; two granddaughters, Tia Corbin of Sylva and Courtney Corbin of Syracuse, N.Y.
Barbara was a past member of the Sylva Garden Club and the 20th Century Club. An avid gardener, she never missed a spring to plant her flowers and vegetables. She was a member of the Sylva First Baptist Church. She was also a masterful cook and entertainer for her husband and a supporting mother for her boys. She will be missed.
Per her wishes no services are planned. Burial will be in Old Field Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.