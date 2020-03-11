March Mustangs of the Month

Smoky Mountain High School students, from left, Brianna Ashe (senior), Zeke Sink (freshman), Jessica Sellers (sophomore) and Caleb Turner (junior) were selected as Mustangs of the Month for March. The award is presented to students who best exemplify the spirit of Smoky Mountain High School. Students who exhibit strong school spirit, good character and attitude, citizenship, leadership and responsibility, and who demonstrate strong class participation and a good work ethic can be nominated for the honor.