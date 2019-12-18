Dawn Gilchrist of Jackson Community School has been selected as the Western Region Teacher of the Year.
Gilchrist, a 33-year veteran educator, is a high school English and language arts teacher at Jackson Community School. She received the award after competing with other outstanding educators representing the 14 public school districts of Western North Carolina.
Amy Laughter, Regional Education Facilitator for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, was on the selection committee and believes Gilchrist’s heart for kids made the difference, she said.
“Dawn was selected because of the genuine, caring and compassionate way she works with students,” Laughter said. “Her passion for students and her subject matter is evident in all she does.”
Jackson Community School Principal Angela Lunsford is amazed by Gilchrist’s ability to engage and connect with students.
“Our kids think she’s a rock star,” Lunsford said. “She always keeps what is best for them at the forefront.”
The award was announced Friday at a surprise reception attended by state and local officials including the current state and regional teachers of the year. Also in attendance were county commissioners, school board members, district office staff and members of Gilchrist’s family.
Gilchrist will compete with representatives from the other seven regions in the state as well as the N.C. charter school teacher of the year for the title of “Burroughs-Wellcome N.C. Teacher of the Year,” which will be announced at a ceremony in April.