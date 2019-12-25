During this holiday season, it is a time to listen for children’s laughter and joy. Strangers on the street stop and watch a child’s awe of the season. The anticipation for celebration, friends, family and the sharing of our gifts – not material items, as much as the gifts and talents we bring. The students and staff in Jackson County Public Schools have many gifts and talents.
We are excited to focus on two staff members: Tracie Metz, JCPS Principal of the Year, had her regional interview this past week and we are so very thrilled Jackson County Public Schools is home to our Western Region Teacher of the Year Dawn Gilchrist from Jackson Community School. It was a wonderful celebration on Friday, Dec. 13.
Our 4th-8th grade robotics teams showed very well at the Regional Competition hosted at Cullowhee Valley School. All preK-8 schools had at least one team, and some had multiple teams represented. The Scotts Creek Team received a first place Inspiration Award, and they placed as first alternate to the state competition.
All teams did an outstanding job. We appreciate the staff, many sponsors and volunteers, including Smoky Mountain High School student volunteers for creating a successful multi-district regional event.
Our Smoky Mountain High School students brought gifts to the stage in the musical production, “Legally Blonde.” The arts are central to teaching and learning for students. This production is a continuation of a legacy that has been built for stage production at SMHS. Thank you, Linda Haggard for your excellent gifts and work with our students.
There have been many excellent holiday productions at each of our schools. They each have brought joy to many hearts.
Athletics are alive and well in each of our schools; students are also bringing their gifts to the court with both male/female and JV/varsity basketball at Blue Ridge and SMHS. Wrestlers at SMHS finished well at their last match.
Many students are gifted in the arts, athletics and academics; in the academic arena, we are very proud of our career and technical programs.
The Fire Academy with Chief Lee Sudia, at Blue Ridge, has been featured in numerous media reports, and there is the new SMHS Drone Technology pilot program, taught by Mary Henson. As part of the program, students have the option to take the UAS Drone Part 107 Pilot License test.
We are so very pleased that Damien Hebenstreit and Joey Crowe are among some of the very first high school students in the state to achieve this licensure.
On another statewide note, public schools in North Carolina are creating budget amendments to remain in compliance, due to the fact we have no approved state budget; state level advocates continue to focus on:
• Refining the A-F school performance grades to create a system of a 50 percent proficiency score and 50 percent growth score.
• Increasing state support for school facilities.
• Improving literacy outcomes.
• Improving teacher recruitment and retention programs.
• Increasing funding for student mental health initiatives and restoring a student-focused calendar.
We are anticipating positive change in the new year. The spirit of the season is one of care, compassion, love, generosity and goodness.
As T.S. Monson said, “It is a time to look out upon the world’s busy life and become more interested in people than in things. It is forgetting thyself and finding time for others.”
I wish each of you peace, rest, love and joy this holiday season and always. Thank you for engaging in education with Jackson County Public Schools.
Kim Elliott is superintendent of Jackson County Public Schools.