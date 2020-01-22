Smoky Mountain High School has received a scholarship to participate in the Asheville Regional North Carolina Science Olympiad tournament. The Asheville tournament is a regional science, technology, engineering and mathematics competition (STEM) taking place Feb. 22 at UNC-Asheville.
Science Olympiad tournaments provide students with hands-on STEM education, recognizes achievement and encourages students to pursue a future in science.
Funds supplied by Duke Energy Foundation provide Regional Tournament scholarships as part of the Rural Participation Project.
The project expands access to Science Olympiad tournaments for rookie and/or rural students and educators in North Carolina.
The project breaks down barriers that exist for participants with limited resources who are interested in STEM but need help to get started and organized.
North Carolina Science Olympiad is a nonprofit organization with the mission to attract and retain the pool of K-12 students STEM degrees and careers in North Carolina. Every year NCSO hosts tournaments on university, community college and public school campuses across the state.
Learn more about NCSO at www.sciencenc.com.