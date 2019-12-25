Six Smoky Mountain High School seniors have earned platinum level, the highest-level certificate awarded, for the ACT WorkKeys assessment. From left are School Superintendent Kim Elliott, Tyler Watterson, Joey Crowe, Mallorie Mahoney, Niel Trelles, and Shawn Byfield. Not pictured is Jenaya Reagan. The students are among less than 1 percent of high school students nationwide who achieve the platinum level certificate. The WorkKeys exam is used to assess real work job skills that employers consider important in hiring. The exam determines work readiness in graphic literacy, applied mathematics and workplace documents. By earning platinum, these students are qualified for 99 percent of all jobs. All North Carolina seniors who complete a Career and Technology Education Career Cluster of four or more courses including a second level course are required to take the exam.