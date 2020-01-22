Smoky Mountain High School students, from left, Dylan Bishop (freshman), Crystal Creason (sophomore), Carter Pastorius (junior) and Luis Palacios Poxtan (senior) were selected as Mustangs of the Month for January. The award is presented to students who best exemplify the spirit of Smoky Mountain High School. Students who exhibit strong school spirit, good character and attitude, citizenship, leadership and responsibility, and strong class participation and a good work ethic can be nominated for the honor.