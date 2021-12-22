Western Carolina University’s Board of Trustees endorsed a schedule of fees and rates for the 2022-23 academic year that would increase the cost of mandatory athletic fees paid by $86 a year.
The proposed fee increase, approved by the board at its regular quarterly meeting Dec. 3, now go to the University of North Carolina Board of Governors for consideration.
“Some of our athletic facilities have served well beyond their life expectancy and are in desperate need of renovation, repair or replacement,” said Alex Gary, WCU’s director of athletics. “The proposed fee increase would be coupled with a significant fundraising campaign to help fund much needed renovations to WCU’s athletic facilities.”
The board approved the measure with an option to vote on an addendum during its next meeting that would clarify the length of time the fee could be assessed. This was a request made by WCU Student Government President Rebecca Hart.
The board also approved a resolution to allow out-of-state undergraduate students on full scholarship to be treated as in-state students.
In other business, the board approved recommendations from a feasibility study for the university’s division of advancement to start a comprehensive campaign to raise funds to support academic excellence, the student experience, athletics facilities and annual funds.
The recommendations included additional support in the areas of staffing, alumni engagement, integrative marketing and communications, and events that promote support of the campaign.